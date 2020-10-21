Oct. 21 Face of the Day: Taryn Gant

Taryn Gant just started high school, and she’s keeping plenty busy as a student-athlete.

Gant, 14, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. She attended Edison Elementary School and Wilson Middle School before making her way to Thomas Jefferson High School, where she is currently in the middle of her freshman year. Gant said the after having to finish her eighth-grade year learning from home, it’s nice to be back learning in-person and getting the true high school experience.

“It’s been going pretty great so far,” she said.

While the high school experience feels a little different amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gant said she’s grateful to be able to compete in sports. Gant’s older sisters, Regan and Morgan, are active in sports and she’s keeping up right along with them with her athletic career. Morgan, a recent Yellow Jacket alumna, is now playing soccer for Grand View University in Des Moines. Regan is a junior at T.J. and plays several sports.

Taryn Gant has been playing sports for most of her life, and the thrill of competition runs in the family. Gant played softball this summer and is in the finishing stages of the cross country season right now. She’ll soon start the basketball season ahead of soccer this spring.