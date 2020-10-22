Oct. 22 Face of the Day: Claudia Quigley

Claudia Quigley is technically retired, but she enjoys donating her time to give back to the community as a volunteer.

Quigley was born and raised in Omaha, but moved to Council Bluffs when she married her husband, Jerry, who worked for the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office and had to live in town for the job. She taught preschool and special education with Omaha Public Schools for 35 years, and she retired eight years ago.

The Quigleys, who have been married for 42 years, have three kids and eight grandkids, four of whom are students at St. Albert Catholic Schools and the other four live in Lamoni. Quigley knew Lisa Gronstal, manager of volunteer services at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, through her St. Albert connections, and about a year ago Gronstal was recruiting new volunteers for the hospital.

Quigley said she was looking into volunteering opportunities post-retirement and got on board. Since then, she’s been coming to the hospital once a week to help run the gift shop. She said it’s nice being able to help patients and visitors take their minds off of hospital business with a little shopping.

And she’s also been making new relationships with a lot of the hospital’s staff.