Oct. 22 Face of the Day: Dr. Max Chiu

Dr. Max Chiu is a radiation oncologist and practices at Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center and Methodist Jennie Edmundson Cancer Center.

He joined the Methodist Health System in August after completing his residency at UNMC in June. Dr. Chiu’s parents live in Lincoln, Nebraska where his father is also a radiation oncologist. His sister is a fashion designer in Los Angeles.

Chiu lives with his two Pomeranians Pocky and Boba. In his free time, he enjoys playing tennis, breakdancing, attending car shows, digital photography, traveling, trying new restaurants and spending time with friends and family.

Chiu is excited to be participating in his very first Pink Out. He loves the variety of events that make up Pink Out.

“I feel the event significantly helps in raising awareness for breast health throughout the community while allowing participants to have fun at the same time,” he said.

Chiu feels breast cancer awareness is important because the earlier a cancer is detected, the higher the likelihood is for a favorable outcome.

“Undergoing routine screenings and mammograms are of the utmost importance,” he said.