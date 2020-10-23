Oct. 23 Face of the Day: Amy Graber

Having worked more than 25 years as an oncology nurse, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is close to Amy Graber‘s heart.
Graber grew up in Harlan, and graduated from Harlan Community High School in 1987. She then attended nursing school at Clarkson College in Omaha and later earned her Master’s Degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Graber said she didn’t grow up with nurses in the family, but was always drawn to a career in helping others.
“I like taking care of people, and I wanted to be able to give back,” she said. “It felt like a calling.”
After college, Graber went on to work for 25 years as an oncology nurse in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area. She’s been at CHI Health Mercy Hospital Council Bluffs for 18 of those years, and for the past three or so years she’s served as Magnet program coordinator at the hospital.
Graber is active in local cancer awareness committees. She’s been on the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Pottawattamie County committee for more than five years, served as an event mentor for Iowa for more than two and has been a part of the relay for nearly 20. She’s also recently served as the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s Ambassador Constituent Team Lead for District 3 of Iowa.
Graber now lives in Treynor with her husband, Jerry, and they’ve been married for 28 years. They have three grown sons, and they love spending time together whenever they can.
