Oct. 23 Face of the Day: Amy Graber

Having worked more than 25 years as an oncology nurse, Breast Cancer Awareness Month is close to Amy Graber‘s heart.

Graber grew up in Harlan, and graduated from Harlan Community High School in 1987. She then attended nursing school at Clarkson College in Omaha and later earned her Master’s Degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Graber said she didn’t grow up with nurses in the family, but was always drawn to a career in helping others.

“I like taking care of people, and I wanted to be able to give back,” she said. “It felt like a calling.”

After college, Graber went on to work for 25 years as an oncology nurse in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro area. She’s been at CHI Health Mercy Hospital Council Bluffs for 18 of those years, and for the past three or so years she’s served as Magnet program coordinator at the hospital.