Oct. 23 Face of the Day: Jackson Adams

Jackson Adams is keeping it cool this school year.

Adams, 6, is a Council Bluffs kid and a first-grader at Hoover Elementary School. He is the son of Jon and Autumn Adams. His mom is no stranger to the Council Bluffs Community School District as she is a fifth grade teacher at Edison Elementary School.

A couple months into his first grade year, Adams said he’s having a blast. He is a student in teacher Jamie Naughton’s classroom. He said he’s been making new friends and enjoying his science classes. He said they’ve been learning about animals in their early and adult stages, and they’re also performing an experiment in growing brine shrimp.

Friday afternoon was one to write home about, weather-wise, and Adams and his classmates made the most of their recess period. When he wasn’t speaking with The Daily Nonpareil, he was seen running back and forth across the playground with his pals and climbing up and down the various equipment.

Adams is a Halloween fanatic, and he’s counting down the days to Oct. 31. For this year’s costume, he is paying homage to a video game dear to his heart, “Bendy and the Ink Machine.” Adams will be dressing up as Ink Bendy, the game’s main antagonist. He said it’s a game he hasn’t been playing much lately, but the costume idea is one he’s ready for. He said his favorite Halloween candy are Starbursts, and he enjoys the lemon flavor the most.

These days he’s enjoying playing “Minecraft” with his buds. There’s plenty of school year left, and Adams said he’s going to make every day count.