 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Oct. 23 Face of the Day: Jackson Adams

  • 0
102222-cbn-news-face

Jackson Adams

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Jackson Adams is keeping it cool this school year.

Adams, 6, is a Council Bluffs kid and a first-grader at Hoover Elementary School. He is the son of Jon and Autumn Adams. His mom is no stranger to the Council Bluffs Community School District as she is a fifth grade teacher at Edison Elementary School.

A couple months into his first grade year, Adams said he’s having a blast. He is a student in teacher Jamie Naughton’s classroom. He said he’s been making new friends and enjoying his science classes. He said they’ve been learning about animals in their early and adult stages, and they’re also performing an experiment in growing brine shrimp.

Friday afternoon was one to write home about, weather-wise, and Adams and his classmates made the most of their recess period. When he wasn’t speaking with The Daily Nonpareil, he was seen running back and forth across the playground with his pals and climbing up and down the various equipment.

People are also reading…

Adams is a Halloween fanatic, and he’s counting down the days to Oct. 31. For this year’s costume, he is paying homage to a video game dear to his heart, “Bendy and the Ink Machine.” Adams will be dressing up as Ink Bendy, the game’s main antagonist. He said it’s a game he hasn’t been playing much lately, but the costume idea is one he’s ready for. He said his favorite Halloween candy are Starbursts, and he enjoys the lemon flavor the most.

These days he’s enjoying playing “Minecraft” with his buds. There’s plenty of school year left, and Adams said he’s going to make every day count.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oct. 18 Face of the Day: Tammy

Oct. 18 Face of the Day: Tammy

Tammy is a 12-year-old Dachshund/Beagle mix who would love to find a laid back, quiet home to enjoy her golden years. She is still very talkat…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert