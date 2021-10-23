Oct. 23 Face of the Day: James Slie

James Slie has been the warehouse manager at Highline Warren for almost 11 years. There he manages the equipment, raw materials and inventory control.

He has four children: Sydney (23), Austin (21), Hunter (12), and Brooklynn (10), and a pet shih tzu named Zeus. James enjoys disc golf, fishing, camping and coaching high school volleyball in his free time.

Cancer has affected James’ life on multiple fronts. His grandmother and a former student-athlete’s mother both died of breast cancer. Also, his daughter, Sydney, was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma at age 15 but was fortunate to survive. James understands the importance of cancer awareness and is a big supporter of activities that can provide that to the community. His company advertises Pink Out aggressively each year and continuously receives incredible support from peers/employees.

“Everyone knows what a great cause this is, and they are excited when it comes around each year,” he said.

Your support of Pink Out activities and fundraising events during October make it possible for the Jennie Edmundson Foundation to help fund mammogram services for women who are uninsured and/or under-insured. For more information or to purchase your T-shirt or sweatshirt, please call 712-396-6040 or visit www.jehfoundation.org to download the form.

— Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital