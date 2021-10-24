Oct. 24 Face of the Day: Grenville the Cat

Grenville the Cat assumed his position at the Historic General Dodge House on June 1, 2019.

He is named in honor and memory of General Grenville M. Dodge, Council Bluffs’ most famous citizen and builder of the House (now a museum) that bears his name.

On that same day the General’s Ladies’ were conducting their Annual Plant Sale. Grenville must have been in search of a catnip plant. He never left. Since then, he’s been part of the Dodge House family.

Grenville is sweet and, yet, very demanding. He requires only the highest quality of canned cat food and insists with high-pitched meows until he receives a dose of catnip. It sends him into a frenzy of delight.

He tries to enter the Dodge House all of the time. While this is adorable, we do try to keep him out of the museum in favor of our offices. In our office, he has access to his food, catnip, love from his humans and a warm comfy bed.

Perhaps it is coincidence or destiny that Grenville the Cat reminds one and all of Stilts, who was the previous black cat who called the Dodge house campus home. The two differ a bit in appearance. While Grenville is muscular (and a little fat), Stilts was known for his very long legs.