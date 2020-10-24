Oct. 24 Face of the Day: Maddy Crook

Maddy Crook is about to celebrate two years in remission from liver cancer, and she recently celebrated by donating to Midlands Humane Society. Maddy, 14, is a native of eastern Nebraska, and has lived in Cass County for most of her life. She currently lives at Beaver Lake and is a freshman at Conestoga Junior-Senior High School. Her parents are named Jennifer and Aaron and her brother, Cole, is a senior at Conestoga.

Maddy loves animals, and she can see herself working with them as a career. She is looking to join Future Farmers of America, a youth organization that prepares its members for careers in the science, business and agriculture fields, whenever she goes back to school in-person.

Maddy and her family adopted a dog from Midlands Humane Society four years ago. Her name is Belle, a border collie mix who was less than a year old when she was adopted. She just turned 5, and Maddy loves having her in the family.

She said she didn’t know much about animal shelters when her family decided to get one, and her life was changed the first time they stepped foot inside Midlands. Her heart was broken to see animals in kennels, living without a loving family. Ever since then, Maddy has made it her mission to help out the shelter.