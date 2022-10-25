Oct. 25 Face of the Day: Jenny Grove

Jenny Grove was once a student in the Council Bluffs Community School District, and now she’s educating new generations of students as a teacher in it.

Grove is a Council Bluffs native, and she graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 2001. After high school, she attended the now-closed Dana College in Blair, Nebraska, where she studied elementary education and psychology.

Grove said she grew up having a love of kids and wanted a job working with them. She figured teaching would be a good fit for her. Grove graduated from Dana in 2005 and got right into the classroom. She worked for Omaha Public Schools until 2013, and she said she taught many different grades during those years.

She then moved home to Council Bluffs Schools, where she is still teaching today. Her first year with the district was spent at Lewis and Clark Elementary School before moving down to Hoover Elementary School. She’s a Bulldog to this day, and she teaches the first grade.

Grove said it’s been a great experience on North Broadway. She said there is a lot of school pride, and the staff and parents and just as great as the kids. She said it’s a welcoming community and a positive environment for students.

Grove said the new school year is off to a great start, and that her students are excited for Halloween. Teachers and staff held a “trunk or treat” Halloween party for Hoover families last week, so she got a sneak preview of all the kids’ costumes. Parent conferences were also going on last week, and she said it’s always a great opportunity to meet the family’s of her students.

Outside the classroom, Grove keeps busy with her four kids: Emalyn, 4; Greyson, 5; Kenadee, 10; and Carter, 12. She said they’re all involved in a number of various sports and other activities, so she’s always running around town with them.

She is an avid runner in her free time and is also an active book club member. She’s currently working on author Celeste Ng’s “Little Fires Everywhere.”

Grove and her students are having a great school year, and she’s looking forward to teaching in 2023.