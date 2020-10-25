Oct. 25 Faces of the Day: Sherri and Dennis Gunderson

For more than 30 years of marriage, Sherri and Dennis Gunderson have had each other’s backs — except when it comes to college football.

Sherri is a native of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Dennis grew up in Underwood. Sherri is a graduate of Lincoln Northeast High School and Dennis graduated from Underwood High School. They both attended the University of Lincoln for their undergraduate studies and later earned Master’s Degrees from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

They both have backgrounds in insurance, and met in 1986 while working down in Lincoln. They’ve been together ever since and have been married for 32 years. Sherri is currently the tax director for the Lozier Corporation and Dennis is a chief underwriter at Reinsurance Group of America.

Some say “better late than never,” a phrase the Gundersons had in mind yesterday afternoon as they watched the Big Ten Conference kick off week one of college football. As a Lincoln native, Sherri bleeds Husker red. Dennis, a southwest Iowa guy, hails the Hawkeyes. Although he is an alumnus of Nebraska, Dennis said he doesn’t have any special feelings for the foobtall program.