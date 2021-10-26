Oct. 26 Face of the Day: Nycole Christensen

Nycole Christensen is the Event Coordinator at Loess Hills Harley-Davidson.

She and her fiancé, Chris, have a 10-month-old daughter named Lillian and a dog named Bear. They are regular attendees of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, and their favorite exhibit is the aquarium.

As a young woman, Christensen understands the importance of early detection and how it can affect someone’s life and family. She has participated in Pink Out with Lewis Central since she was young and continues to support each year.

Working with Loess Hills Harley-Davidson, Christensen has become involved with the Pink Out and is putting on the annual Save The Twins Poker Run. Her favorite thing about this year’s Pink Out is seeing the community come together to support and donate money to women in need for their mammograms.

“Without these events, like Save The Twins, we couldn’t have helped so many women afford such an expensive necessity,” she said.

Your support of Pink Out activities and fundraising events during October make it possible for the Jennie Edmundson Foundation to help fund mammogram services for women who are uninsured and/or under-insured.

For more information or to purchase your t-shirt or sweatshirt, please call 712-396-6040 or visit jehfoundation.org to download the form.