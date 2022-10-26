Oct. 26 Face of the Day: Zelda

Zelda the dog is looking for her missing link: a forever home.

Zelda is a 6-month-old female pitbull terrier mix who is currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society.

“Zelda is a ball of energy that loves to play,” reads her staff description on the Midlands Petfinder page. “She would love a home with a big yard to play in and maybe even another dog friend. Zelda would benefit from some basic obedience work as she’s still all puppy.”

Her adoption fee is $225, which includes altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

Due to the pitball breed ban in Council Bluffs, Zelda must be adopted to a home outside city limits, and a city or town that also doesn’t have a breed ban.

Midlands currently has many pitbulls at the shelter, so they’re hoping to find some out-of-town families to help find them safe, loving homes.

In other shelter news, Midlands is excited to announce that it has improved its services offered by adding a permanent veterinarian to the staff: Dr. Elizabeth Farrington. Until now, the shelter utilized low-cost spay and neuter clinics to prepare animals for adoption, and relied upon pro bono or discounted services from local vets who provided critical medical care to animals in need. With Farrington on board, there will now be less wait times for animals to be available for adoption, and more urgent medical care will be able to be addressed quicker. There will also be immediate oversight of every animal that comes through the shelter doors.

Midlands is currently holding a fundraiser and “shelter shower” through Oct. 31 to purchase supplies for the surgery suite, and those interested in contributing can visit one.bidpal.net/bignewsmhs/browse/all. More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.