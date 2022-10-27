Oct. 27 Face of the Day: Bailey Garrett-Cornelison

Bailey Garrett-Cornelison and the Lewis Central Drama Department have been working hard on the upcoming production of “Game of Tiaras,” and she hopes people come out to see it this weekend.

Garrett-Cornelison, 17, is a native of Omaha, but has been in Council Bluffs the past few years. She started her high school career at Omaha Central, but she transferred across the river to Lewis Central High School as a sophomore. She’s been there ever since, and she’s in the middle of her senior year. Garrett-Cornelison said that despite coming in as a new student in a new city in the middle of high school, she’s really enjoyed her time at Lewis Central. She said the people have been very welcoming, and she’ll certainly miss the teachers and classmates who have made great memories with her these past years. G

arrett-Cornelison said she wants to make as many great memories as she can before graduation, and there should be plenty made this upcoming weekend. The LC Drama Department is putting on its fall play, “Game of Tiaras,” which runs Saturday and Sunday inside the high school’s new auditorium.

Garrett-Cornelison won’t be seen on stage, nor at all, as she will be busy behind the scenes acting as stage manager for the production. She wears a lot of hats in this role, but it’s one she is used to. Working on scenery and props her freshman and sophomore year, she’s acted as stage manager for the last five shows put on at Lewis Central. It’s a lot of work these past few months, but she said there’s no feeling like seeing the curtain rise and seeing all that work pay off.

Garrett-Cornelison’s dedication to the craft has earned her a spot as a State Thespian Officer, a student represenatative of the Iowa Thespian Chapter Board. Outside theater life, she is also on the LC show choir, and they’re gearing up for this season of competition. Just as she’s been laboring for months for the upcoming play this weekend, the show choir has been working on this year’s routine since July. Again, she said it’s a lot of work, but she can’t wait to see the finished product on stage.

Following high school, Garrett-Cornelison wants to study business management. She said her work backstage can help her in future endeavors. She said she is deciding between the University of Iowa or the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for college.

“Game of Tiaras” runs Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at showtix4u.com and cost $5 for students and $7 for adults. Tickets will be $8 for students and $10 for adults at the door.