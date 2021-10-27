Oct. 27 Face of the Day: Shanna Stofer

Shanna Stofer is the vice president of Ancillary and Professional Services at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.

She provides oversight of ancillary services, works closely with provider groups and is a leader in identifying growth opportunities.

She and her husband Greg have been married 26 years as of this month. They have four children. In her free time, Stofer spends time with her family. They love the outdoors, riding ATV trails and watching sports.

“Considering breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in American women, the chances are significant that every woman knows someone that has been impacted by this disease,” Stofer said. “Ensuring every woman is aware of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, the importance of regular self-exams, and the crucial need for early detection is a true passion of mine.”

Since Stofer is new to the organization, this is her first Pink Out experience.

“I am proud of the strong Pink Out campaign that Jennie Edmundson hosts every year and will be looking forward to helping advance these activities and the strong message of early detection in the future,” she said.