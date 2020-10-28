Oct. 28 Face of the Day: Chipper

The Council Bluffs black squirrel mascot is “chipping in” to help keep families safe with the city’s new Lead Hazard Reduction Program.

Ashley Kruse, communications officer with the City of Council Bluffs, said the black squirrel has been the unofficial mascot of the city for decades, but the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce and the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau made it official in 2007, naming him Chipper. To promote the new lead program, city officials designed a logo for Chipper and Council Bluffs Community Development Specialist Lora Flom added the painter’s overalls and hat design, with a recently-added face mask to fit the times. He was revealed last fall with the tagline, “UNleaded. Stopping lead poisoning one home at a time.”

Kruse said they designed Chipper to be relatable to kids, since the Lead Hazard Reduction Program will positively impact many of the city’s youngsters. The program, made possible by a $2.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, offers qualified homeowners or tenants a chance to make their homes a safer place to live.