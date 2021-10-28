Oct. 28 Face of the Day: Julianne Morton

Julianne Morton is currently in her third battle with breast cancer. She retired after her first time having the disease.

She has two sons, three grandsons, and one granddaughter. Julianne enjoys watching sports, golfing, and baking cookies for the Iowa Cookie Crumbs Organization in her free time.

Julianne appreciates what Spirit of Courage and Pink Out are doing for the community.

“Spirit of Courage is a wonderful event. There is help for patients with meals, gas money, bills, and more but also spreading the word” she said.

Pink Out month is in place to remind people to take care of themselves and continue yearly screenings. These checkups can save the lives of many. As someone who has gone through multiple bouts with breast cancer, Julianne is glad that she can still smile with a good attitude.

Your support of Pink Out activities and fundraising events during October make it possible for the Jennie Edmundson Foundation to help fund mammogram services for women who are uninsured and/or under-insured. For more information or to purchase your t-shirt or sweatshirt, please call 712-396-6040 or visit jehfoundation.org to download the form.

— Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and Foundation