Oct. 28 Face of the Day: Max O'Brien

Max O’Brien will see a lot of stage time this weekend as he is playing four different roles in the Lewis Central High School production of “Game of Tiaras.”

O’Brien, 15, is a Council Bluffs native. He attended Carter Lake Elementary School until the fourth grade, when he transferred to Titan Hill Intermediate School. He is now a sophomore at Lewis Central High School.

After spending the past five or so years with the Lewis Central Community School District, he said it’s been a wonderful experience so far.

“I’m definitely having a great time,” he said. Regarding high school, O’Brien said it’s been fun but also “very chaotic.”

He said he just means that the time has been flying by so fast it’s hard to comprehend. It feels like the school year just began and suddenly his first trimester is about finished. He’s not complaining, though, as he understands that it’s just a busy time in any teen’s life.

O’Brien is involved in Lewis Central drama, show choir and choir. He’s been quite busy for the past few months, practicing lines and rehearsing ahead of the school’s fall production of “Game of Tiaras,” which runs Saturday and Sunday this weekend. The play is a “terrible, hilarious tragedy” that combines story elements from “King Lear” and “Game of Thrones” with a bunch of Disney princesses thrown into the mix.

O’Brien can be seen in four roles this weekend: Dwarf 2, Executioner, Peasant and Animated Snowman, a rip-off of the character Olaf from Disney’s “Frozen.”

“There are gonna be a lot of quick changes, that’s for sure,” he said with a laugh. “But we’ve put a lot of hard work into this, and we’re going to be ready to put on the best show we can Saturday and Sunday.”

When the show is said and done, O’Brien will still be working on another as the show choir eyes the upcoming season of competition. He said he’s looking forward to the next couple of years at Lewis Central, noting that he wants to help grow the drama department and be a good role model in the choirs when he becomes an upperclassman.

“Game of Tiaras” runs Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at showtix4u.com and cost $5 for students and $7 for adults. Tickets will be $8 for students and $10 for adults at the door.