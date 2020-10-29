Oct. 29 Face of the Day: Travis Walker

Travis Walker has been performing for most of his life, and he’s been trying to inspire students in the arts for almost 25 years.
Walker was born in South Carolina, but he grew up in Council Bluffs. He attended Rue Elementary School and later Wilson Middle School, but his family moved to Crescent during that time. While up north, Walker attended Kirn Middle School and, after, Abraham Lincoln High School, where he graduated from in 1989. He then went to the University of Northern Iowa to study music education.
Walker has been singing for most of his life, and he’s picked up a number of instruments over the years, including piano, trumpet and bass guitar. He said he was inspired to get into music education by three mentors while studying at A.L. — Steve “Brock” Brockway with the drama department, band director Bob Robuck and choir teacher Lee Spann.
“They gave me several opportunities to lead,” he said. “And by the time I graduated high school I really knew what my career path was going to be.”
Walker started teaching right after college. He spent two years teaching in Omaha and then brought his work to Council Bluffs. He taught for 10 years at Wilson before making his way to Thomas Jefferson High School, where he started his 12th year at the school this fall.
Walker teaches vocal music and piano and leads the show, concert and jazz choir ensembles. He’s been doing this for a long time, but he said he hasn’t seen anything like he has during the COVID-19 era. He said it’s a challenge teaching vocal classes, as his students are required to sing with masks on. Not only are their voices muffled by the face masks, he also can’t tell who is doing what without seeing his singers’ mouths move.
However, he said they are all taking it in stride and making the most of the situation.
“I would much rather be here, masked, than teaching kids at home over the computer,” he said. “I feel like it’s really working and the kids are doing a good job of adhering to the guidelines.”
Outside of school life, Walker enjoys spending time with his family. His wife, Ann Combs, teaches as St. Albert Catholic Schools. They have two kids who attend A.L. — Ella, a senior, and Atticus, a freshman.
Walker can’t help but participate in performance art in his free time, acting as the music director at New Horizon Presbyterian Church and trying to catch any stage time that he can in the local dramatic arts scene. He’s performed in plays and musicals in many theaters across the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area over the years.
No matter what challenges are thrown at him, Travis Walker is ready to help his students grow and thrive in the arts.
