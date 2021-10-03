Oct. 3 Face of the Day: Ethen Fishell and Karly Brown

Lewis Central High School seniors Ethen Fishell and Karly Brown are the big folks on campus after being crowned homecoming king and queen earlier this week.

Fishell and Brown were all smiles at Titan Stadium Friday evening as they were introduced to the crowd alongside the rest of the homecoming court before L.C.’s varsity football game against Des Moines Hoover Friday evening.

It wasn’t a surprise, as the school held its coronation ceremony on Thursday. They did say, however, that they weren’t expecting to be crowned in the moment.

“I was really surprised,” Brown said. “I didn’t think I was going to get picked, honestly. But it feels good.”

“I was pretty stoked,” Fishell added.

The two took lots of photos together and with friends and family before Fishell had to rush off to the locker room ahead of kickoff. Before leaving, though, he said he is looking forward to the rest of his senior year, and he’s hoping to compete for a state title with his teammates.

Fishell is the son of Aimee Grap and Phillip Fishell. He plays football and runs track for the Titans. He added to his homecoming celebration by recording two touchdowns in L.C.’s 56-0 homecoming win.