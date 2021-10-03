Oct. 3 Face of the Day: Ethen Fishell and Karly Brown

Lewis Central High School seniors Ethen Fishell and Karly Brown are the big folks on campus after being crowned homecoming king and queen earlier this week.
Fishell and Brown were all smiles at Titan Stadium Friday evening as they were introduced to the crowd alongside the rest of the homecoming court before L.C.’s varsity football game against Des Moines Hoover Friday evening.
It wasn’t a surprise, as the school held its coronation ceremony on Thursday. They did say, however, that they weren’t expecting to be crowned in the moment.
“I was really surprised,” Brown said. “I didn’t think I was going to get picked, honestly. But it feels good.”
“I was pretty stoked,” Fishell added.
The two took lots of photos together and with friends and family before Fishell had to rush off to the locker room ahead of kickoff. Before leaving, though, he said he is looking forward to the rest of his senior year, and he’s hoping to compete for a state title with his teammates.
Fishell is the son of Aimee Grap and Phillip Fishell. He plays football and runs track for the Titans. He added to his homecoming celebration by recording two touchdowns in L.C.’s 56-0 homecoming win.
Brown is the daughter of Teresa and Todd Brown. She is active on the court and in organizations outside the classroom, competing in volleyball and participating in student council and the Five Star program at L.C. She said being crowned homecoming queen was just one of many great memories she hopes to make with her friends before they all go their separate ways after high school.
Both Fishell and Brown plan on going to college after high school, but they’re undecided as to where they will be attending. Brown wants to study biology and Fishell said he’s still thinking about career paths.
While they get their college plans in order, though, they plan on making their last year at Lewis Central as great as they can.