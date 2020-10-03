Oct. 3 Face of the Day: Lynette Ryan and Luna the dog

Lynette Ryan’s family just got a little bigger yesterday after adopting Luna the dog as part of Midlands Humane Society and the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event.
Ryan is a Council Bluffs native, but moved to Underwood about eight years ago. Her husband, Dave, is from Underwood. They have two kids — a daughter named Megan who brought the Ryans their first grandchild, Denny, a year ago, and their son, Brandon, who is a junior at Iowa State University.
Ryan and her husband’s dog passed away three years ago, and they weren’t sure if or when they were ever going to get a new one. Recently, though, they heard a calling to bring a new pup into their lives, and they were on the lookout for the perfect pal to bring home to their Underwood acreage.
The search ended Friday, as Ryan perused the Midlands Humane Society website and locked eyes with a 2-year-old Boxer/Lab mix named Luna. She drove to the shelter long before they opened just to make sure she would be the first person to see Luna, and it didn’t take long in the socializing area of the shelter to know she found a keeper.
“Her eyes just looked so welcoming,” she said. “And she looked like she needed some love in her life.”
And the kicker? A normally-$250 dog only cost her $25 to adopt. The discounted adoption was one of many this weekend thanks to the Empty the Shelters adoption event, which is presented by the Bissell Pet Foundation and runs through Oct. 4.
Midlands is one of 150 shelters across the country that will be offering select dogs and cats for only $25 during the event. The Bissell Pet Foundation sponsors the rest of the adoption fees for each animal adopted, making it a win-win situation for new pet owners and participating shelters. All animals available for the discounted adoption fee can be found at the Midlands page on petfinder.com.
Ryan said her first plan with Luna would be a four mile hike around their land to get her acquainted with the area. The Ryans also have two outdoor cats, Emmy and Izzy, and she hopes they’ll band together to hunt rodents and other unwanted critters roaming their land. She said the family is looking forward to giving Luna lots of loving and play time.
More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Humane Society Facebook page.
