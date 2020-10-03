Oct. 3 Face of the Day: Lynette Ryan and Luna the dog

Lynette Ryan’s family just got a little bigger yesterday after adopting Luna the dog as part of Midlands Humane Society and the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event.

Ryan is a Council Bluffs native, but moved to Underwood about eight years ago. Her husband, Dave, is from Underwood. They have two kids — a daughter named Megan who brought the Ryans their first grandchild, Denny, a year ago, and their son, Brandon, who is a junior at Iowa State University.

Ryan and her husband’s dog passed away three years ago, and they weren’t sure if or when they were ever going to get a new one. Recently, though, they heard a calling to bring a new pup into their lives, and they were on the lookout for the perfect pal to bring home to their Underwood acreage.

The search ended Friday, as Ryan perused the Midlands Humane Society website and locked eyes with a 2-year-old Boxer/Lab mix named Luna. She drove to the shelter long before they opened just to make sure she would be the first person to see Luna, and it didn’t take long in the socializing area of the shelter to know she found a keeper.

“Her eyes just looked so welcoming,” she said. “And she looked like she needed some love in her life.”