Oct. 30 Face of the Day: Derek Runions

Derek Runions is using his high school experience to help map out his future.
Derek, 14, was born and raised in Council Bluffs, and he is currently a freshman at Thomas Jefferson High School. He attended Franklin Elementary School and Wilson Middle School before arriving at T.J.
A couple of months into his high school experience, Derek said things are going pretty well. He said he was bummed to have to finish middle school virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it’s nice to be back in-person with his friends and peers.
He said it was a little strange taking the step up and going to a new school with so many safety measures in place, but he’s getting along fine.
“I guess this is just the new normal for now,” he said.
Derek said he is quickly noticing the difference between middle school and high school. He said he likes having the freedom to choose from a variety of elective classes, and said he can’t wait for next semester to take business and cooking courses. He loves working in the kitchen, and he’s always down to grill a nice T-bone steak. He is also interested in running his own business someday, so he said taking relevant classes will help shape his career path.
On a less vital note, Derek said the food is way better at T.J., the teachers are really nice and that there a lot more stairs than there are at Wilson. Derek loves sports, and he is looking forward to competing in Yellow Jacket athletics over the next four years. He participates in open gyms almost daily, and he will soon be playing basketball this upcoming season. Baseball is his favorite sport, and he is excited to start slugging next summer.
He is a fan of college baseball and always enjoys experiencing a game or two during the College World Series across the river. It was canceled last summer due to the pandemic, so he’s hoping to make the trip next year if things get closer to normal.
His high school experience has only just begun, and Derek is excited for all the opportunities ahead of him.
