Oct. 30 Face of the Day: Derek Runions

Derek Runions is using his high school experience to help map out his future.

Derek, 14, was born and raised in Council Bluffs, and he is currently a freshman at Thomas Jefferson High School. He attended Franklin Elementary School and Wilson Middle School before arriving at T.J.

A couple of months into his high school experience, Derek said things are going pretty well. He said he was bummed to have to finish middle school virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so it’s nice to be back in-person with his friends and peers.

He said it was a little strange taking the step up and going to a new school with so many safety measures in place, but he’s getting along fine.

“I guess this is just the new normal for now,” he said.

Derek said he is quickly noticing the difference between middle school and high school. He said he likes having the freedom to choose from a variety of elective classes, and said he can’t wait for next semester to take business and cooking courses. He loves working in the kitchen, and he’s always down to grill a nice T-bone steak. He is also interested in running his own business someday, so he said taking relevant classes will help shape his career path.