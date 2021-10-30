Oct. 30 Face of the Day: Vicki Williams

Vicki Williams is the patient service specialist/discharge coordinator at Heartland Oncology. She has been in the field for 14 years.

Her interest in oncology began during her father’s battle with adenocarcinoma of the colon with lung metastasis. Vicki has two daughters and a son and her husband, Phil, has two daughters. In her free time, Vicki works on home improvement projects and attends her grandchildren’s activities. When time allows, she and Phil enjoy taking their motorcycle out on the weekends.

Every Friday, Vicki wears her Pink Out shirt to work. She loves seeing breast cancer awareness represented throughout the community and country. School sporting event pink outs and pink included in sports uniforms are examples of this. This awareness is vital to Vicki because early detection can save lives in both women and men.

“Most people assume men do not need to worry about breast cancer, but statistics show that 1 out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the United States is a man,” she said. “Be sure to get yearly well checks and listen to your body. If something does not feel or seem normal, see your doctor.”