Oct. 4 Face of the Day: Michelle Kauman

Michelle Kaufman is the director of oncology services at Methodist Jennie Edmundson and has been with the hospital for 30 years. She and her husband, Brian, have two college-aged sons. Michelle and Brian are enjoying more free time together with the boys in college.

As a child, Michelle first became aware of the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer when her grandmother succumbed to the disease in her 50s.

“Having this experience helped me know that I wanted to join the fight against not only breast cancer, but all cancers,” Michelle explained. “Working in the oncology field, has allowed me the privilege of meeting many wonderful patients and their families over the years. Through the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Cancer Center, we participate in many activities that bring awareness to the Breast Health Center.

“The Pink Out events provide an avenue to bring awareness to the exceptional breast program we have available to patients in western Iowa. During these uncertain times with the COVID-19 pandemic, we started to utilize telehealth strategies to continue to provide high-quality patient care and reduce the risk of virus transmission in the healthcare setting. Through this service, we were able to administer care to our patients until we could safely bring them back for in-person visits.