Oct. 4 Face of the Day: Vicki Wig

Serving as an EMT with Malvern Volunteer Rescue Unit since December of 2012, Vicki Wig has seen and experienced much. Currently First Assistant Captain of MVRU, Vicki has enjoyed being of service to her community.

“I find that the people who need our service are very appreciative,” she said. “We meet people in the most vulnerable times of their lives. It can be very rewarding, and at times very sad. I have hated having to be on a leave of absence with the squad since my diagnosis of breast cancer.”

“At my age, I felt I was safe from being diagnosed with breast cancer. I turned 71 in June. I went for all my annual exams. This July, my mammogram was quite painful. I received a call the next day indicating that I needed an ultrasound to verify an irregularity on the test.”

Two days later, Vicki had biopsies done on two large lumps and one lymph node. After two weeks of anxiously awaiting lab results, she had her answer.

“I was told that I have a form of aggressive, invasive, metastatic, malignant carcinoma of my breast,” Vicki said. “It is HER2 positive and triple negative. Dr. Hussain from Heartland Hematology and Oncology at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital told me that since we found it early, I should have a full recovery. I have faith that he is right.”

Vicki started chemotherapy in August.

“The best way to beat this is through a lot of prayer, support from family and friends and maintaining a positive attitude,” she said. “Needless to say, the wonderful team at Heartland has been very instrumental in this, as well.”

“Cancer awareness is very important to me. So many people are afraid to have the tests, and therefore put them off as long as possible. I had heard so many horror stories about chemo. I was so afraid to begin. I am happy to report that it has not been nearly as difficult as I thought it would be.”

In the last six years, Vicki has lost two very dear friends to breast cancer. Her wish is that Pink Out, an annual fundraising event sponsored by Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital’s Charitable Patient Foundation in recognition of October’s National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, will make it possible to get this message across so that others will not have to go through what she has.

To learn more about how you, too, can support Pink Out fundraising events at Methodist Jennie Ed and/or becoming a volunteer, call 712-396-6040 or email jefoundation@nmhs.org.