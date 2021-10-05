Oct. 5 Face of the Day: Mystic the dog

It’s raining cats, dogs and more at Midlands Humane Society right now, and Mystic the dog is just one pup hoping to find her forever home soon.

Mystic is a 5-year-old Siberian husky who is currently available at Midlands. Shelter staff members say Mystic “is an energetic girl who loves everyone, “ and noted that “she can be an escape artist so she should be leashed or monitored closely when outside.”

She tested positive for heartworms at the shelter and has since been treated. If she is adopted before the next 30 days, she will need to be checked again by a vet. Her adoption fee is $225, which includes altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the shelter, said the kennels are getting full with adoptable cats, dogs and other animals, so now is a good time for people considering bringing a pet into their homes.

For those who are unable to adopt, Nelson said sharing social media posts helps amplify their news and adoptable animals. More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news.

