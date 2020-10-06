Oct. 6 Face of the Day: Dr. Caitlin Beresford

Dr. Caitlin Beresford has been involved with Pink Out since the beginning. Her involvement began when she showed up for a small gathering to talk about the possibility of such an event, and she was hooked.

“My mother’s only sister passed away due to breast cancer when she was in her 40s. I was in middle school at the time and it was the first major loss in my life,” Beresford said.

“I had cousins that now had to grow up without a mom, a grandmother that outlived a child, and my own mother without her only sister. It is incredibly important to me that we continue the fight against breast cancer. With more research and improving technology we can improve the diagnosis, course of care, and outcomes for patients.”

Beresford has been a dentist with Bluffs Family Dentistry since 2008. In 2013 she became an owner of the practice. Dr. Beresford has been married to her husband, Chris Juffer, for five years.

In her free time she enjoys being a Jazzercise instructor at Council Bluffs Jazzercise. Prior to COVID-19, she enjoyed traveling, going to outdoor concerts and scuba diving.

With more time at home this year she has enjoyed working in her garden.