Oct. 6 Face of the Day: Jersey

The Face of the Day is someone new, but you should get to know him if you have the chance.
I adopted Jersey, my 2-year-old boxer mix, from the Nebraska Humane Society last month.
When I went to the humane society I originally went to see if I could adopt another dog. I found out he wouldn’t be a good match for me, so they introduced me Jersey. He came into my life at the perfect time and I like to think I did the same for him. It’s funny how things work that way.
Jersey is definitely a “velcro dog” and I know when I shut a door he will be waiting in the same spot once I open it. I don’t mind though, it’s a constant reminder that I’m his favorite person (or at least I think so).
He is also very spoiled, as I’ve spent money on him almost every day since I brought him home.
When it comes to food, Jersey likes to act as if he’s never eaten in his life. Some of his favorites are peanut butter, slices of cheese, spray cheese and basically anything that I’m trying to eat.
He enjoys playing with Stevie, his Australian shepherd roommate, chasing squirrels, going on car rides, pushing my roommates off the couch and pushing me out of my bed. He has two dog beds of his own but mine seems to be the best place to sleep.
Jersey also thinks he’s a lot smaller than he is — 71 pounds. He will climb up on the back of the couch and sprawl out as if he’s a cat. Or for some reason, he likes to try and sit on my roommates shoulders when she’s on the couch. Basically wherever people are, Jersey will be there.
My favorite part of the day is when I get home from work and Jersey is so excited to see me. He will wag his tail so hard you can hear it hit the wall. He has definitely turned me into the “Well I’m not going if I can’t take my dog with” type of person.
I’ve only had him for a few weeks but I can’t wait to see what memories we will make through the coming years.
— Emmalee Scheibe