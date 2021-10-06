Oct. 6 Face of the Day: Jersey

The Face of the Day is someone new, but you should get to know him if you have the chance.

I adopted Jersey, my 2-year-old boxer mix, from the Nebraska Humane Society last month.

When I went to the humane society I originally went to see if I could adopt another dog. I found out he wouldn’t be a good match for me, so they introduced me Jersey. He came into my life at the perfect time and I like to think I did the same for him. It’s funny how things work that way.

Jersey is definitely a “velcro dog” and I know when I shut a door he will be waiting in the same spot once I open it. I don’t mind though, it’s a constant reminder that I’m his favorite person (or at least I think so).

He is also very spoiled, as I’ve spent money on him almost every day since I brought him home.

When it comes to food, Jersey likes to act as if he’s never eaten in his life. Some of his favorites are peanut butter, slices of cheese, spray cheese and basically anything that I’m trying to eat.