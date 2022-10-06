Oct. 6 Face of the Day: Molly Harman

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a special month for Molly Harman, Registered Nurse Navigator at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital’s Breast Health Clinic and an avid supporter and promoter of all aspects of breast health.

She and her husband have been married for five years, and have been together since high school. They live outside of Neola, Iowa, with their two little boys, where they are kept busy farming on the side while also working full time.

“The boys love to help on the farm and will often be covered in dirt while helping their dad,” she said.

When asked why October means so much to her, Molly replied, “Breast Cancer awareness is important for several reasons. I have three aunts who have gone through diagnosis and treatment of the disease, each of them having many different treatment plans.” In other words, a disease that hits very close to home.

Harman’s work in aiding breast cancer patients navigate through their diagnosis and treatment on a daily basis is a very rewarding experience for her.

“Breast health is something I am very passionate about and hope to make others aware of just how important it is to get their mammograms and complete their own monthly breast awareness checks,” she explained.

Each October, Methodist Jennie Edmundson’s Charitable Patient Foundation sponsors several Pink Out events to help increase awareness of breast cancer. Events set up to help patients who have limited access to health care offer free clinical breast exams and health screenings. In addition, Pink Out T-shirt sales, available through the Jennie Ed Foundation, help raise funds for breast cancer patients as they go through treatment.

“Being able to work at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and in the Breast Health Clinic is such a rewarding experience,” Harman said. “I am so honored to be able to work with these patients every day, and hope to be a small light in their journey to survivorship.”

For more information on how you, too, can support Pink Out fundraising events at Methodist Jennie Edmundson and/or become a volunteer, call 712-396-6040 or email jefoundation@nmhs.org.