Oct. 7 Face of the Day: Bobbi Calderon

Bobbi Calderon is the proud mother of two amazing sons and is very excited to become a grandma this February. She enjoys exercising, spending time with friends and family, and enjoying the great outdoors.

Calderon’s involvement in Pink Out started in 2013 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Bobbi received help from Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital’s Spirit of Courage fund, which helped to pay off some of her medical bills and allowed her to focus on healing without worrying about the financial burden.

Calderon enjoys volunteering at the Pink Out events, “I wanted to give back to the people who helped me so much, it’s so nice to be involved with the Pink Out and be able to give back.”

Calderon stressed the importance of being proactive and getting your annual exams.

“People tend to think it won’t happen to them, it can’t be said enough, go to your doctor, if cancer runs in your family do what you need to do to stay healthy and stay ahead of a possible diagnosis.”

Bobbi has been the proud owner and operator of Home Style Laundry & Dry Cleaners for 14 years. The Home Style Laundry team volunteers to fold all of the Pink Out T-shirts Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital sells. Last year they folded more than 2,000 shirts.