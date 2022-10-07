Oct. 7 Face of the Day: Mindi Hively

Mindi Hively has something to say about Breast Cancer Awareness Month, as well as the importance of breast health, as well she should. Mindi has been a Nurse Navigator at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital’s Breast Health Center for the last six years, and has seen much.

According to the American Cancer Society (cancer.org/cancer/breast-cancer/about/how-common-is-breast-cancer), breast cancer in women is the most common cancer in the United States, next to skin cancers. On average, one in eight women will develop a breast cancer in their lifetime. These statistics are what make breast cancer awareness important to all.

Mindi and her husband, Howard, have three adult children and, according to her, “four perfect grandchildren.” In addition to her work, family time is of utmost importance, and much time is spent camping, boating and swimming in what they fondly call “FFF”—Forced Family Fun.”

Methodist Jennie Edmundson’s Breast Health Center hosts multiple activities during October in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness month. Partnered with many local organizations in support of “Pink Out”, a fundraising effort sponsored by Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital’s Charitable Patient Foundation, having fun and developing awareness of the disease are combined. Activities include fundraising walks, a poker run and free breast screenings.

“The Breast Health Center at Methodist Jennie Edmundson understands the importance of yearly mammograms, clinical exams and routine follow-up care for our patients,” Hively said.

“We also know the impact heredity plays in the risk of a person developing cancer sometime in their lifetime. We are on the cutting edge of medicine with the offering of genetic testing to qualified patients, and counseling on hereditary cancer risk. The development of a Heredity Cancer Risk Clinic is our way of meeting this need within our community and partnering with our patients in risk-reducing management options. This is an exciting journey for our clinic and the patients we serve.”

To learn more about how you, too, can support Pink Out fundraising events at Methodist Jennie Edmundson, and/or becoming a volunteer, call 712-396-6040 or email jefoundation@nmhs.org.