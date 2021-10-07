Oct. 7 Face of the Day: Nick Miller

Lewis Central High School senior Nick Miller was one of several southwest Iowa high school students who looked at some of their post-graduation options during a college fair hosted by the school yesterday and his dad Dan Miller, also a Lewis Central teacher and coach, was glad to see so many kids taking advantage of the opportunity.

Nick Miller, 18, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. He’s been a part of the Lewis Central Community School District for the entirety of his education, and his senior year of high school just began. He said it’s hard to believe where all the time has gone.

“It’s gone by really fast, but I’m enjoying the rest of my time here,” he said. “I’m making the best of it.”

Miller plays football and basketball (with his father as head coach), and he said he’s excited to push for some state tournament runs one last time with his teammates. While Miller wants to relish his final semesters as a Titan, he also has to prepare for the future. That’s why he took some time from classes yesterday to peruse some of the 50-plus booths that hosted representatives from many regional colleges and universities, as well as several branches of the Armed Forces.