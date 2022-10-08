Oct. 8 Face of the Day: Annette Grote

Annette Grote has spent the last 27 years of her life as the Human Resources Generalist at Harrah’s/Horseshoe Council Bluffs. Her job not only entails training and engagement for employees of their Council Bluffs locations, but also the planning and executing of events for team members. One of those events scheduled annually is the Pink Out fundraiser, sponsored each October by Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital’s Charitable Patient Foundation.

“It is through the casinos that I have had the opportunity to be involved with Pink Out for over 10 years,” Grote explained. “Several fundraising events are held each year at our various locations. Wear Pink Days and our Battle of the Bras Department Decorating Contests are just two of those events.”

“In 2018 we took our Battle of the Bras public. We partnered directly with Jennie Edmundson Foundation and held an event at Whiskey Roadhouse to raise money for the foundation,” she said. “We not only supported breast cancer awareness, we added boxers to the mix to support colon cancer awareness in honor of our Masters of Ceremonies for the event, Crash Davis, a colon cancer survivor.”

“That was our first Battle of the Boxers vs. Bras. Local businesses submitted decorated bras and boxers, and those attending the event would donate money to their favorite entries. The top five boxers and bras were then modeled by local business figures and the mayor, with first place prizes going to the top three boxers and bras that made the most money,” Grote said.

In addition to the above-mentioned events, Annette has also been involved in coordinating Pink Out T-shirt sales at Harrah’s various properties for several years.

“In the last few years, I have had several friends that have had breast cancer and beaten it,” she said. “They all said early detection was key in their cases. Getting annual mammograms and self-screening is so important in detection.”

“We at Harrah’s try to do our part regarding mammogram screenings by asking the Mobile Mammogram Unit to come to our properties twice a year to provide a convenient screening opportunity for team members.”

To learn more about how you can support Pink Out fundraising events, purchase a Pink Out T-shirt, or become a volunteer, call Methodist Jennie Edmundson at 712-396-6040, or send an email to jefoundation@nmhs.org.