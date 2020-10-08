Oct. 8 Face of the Day: Dra' Hamilton

Andrea Hamilton, or Dra’ as she is known, has worked at American National bank for 16 years. She is the assistant vice president and senior branch manager at the bank’s 333 W. Broadway location.

Dra married Eric Hamilton in 2019, together they have five sons, two dogs, a cat, and two water frogs. There’s always something going on at the Hamiltons. When she isn’t busy attending the many sporting events for her boys Dra’ Hamilton enjoys golfing, relaxing in the pool and spending time with friends and family.

Hamilton has been involved with Pink Out since 2017 when the bank started selling the T-shirts.

“We’ve been very successful at getting our employees to participate in activities such as the Pub Crawl on the 100 Block, making and donating boxers and bras for auction at the annual Pink Out fundraisers, we’ve even had our own bank president, Rick Killion, model our decorated bra in last year’s fundraiser,” she said. “My favorite thing about Pink Out is that the fundraiser efforts are a fun way to spread awareness. I enjoy Pink Out day when our bank departments are all wearing their Pink Out shirts!”

Cancer awareness is important to Hamilton.