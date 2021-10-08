Oct. 8 Face of the Day: Sania Johnson

Sania Johnson was one of many students who got a chance to weigh their options following high school during a career fair hosted by Thomas Jefferson High School Thursday afternoon.

Johnson, 17, was born and raised in Council Bluffs, and she’s been a part of the Council Bluffs Community School District for all of her education. She started at Edison Elementary School, moved on to Wilson Middle School and then went to Thomas Jefferson High School, where she is currently a senior.

Like many people her age, Johnson said she is both excited and nervous to make the transition to post-high school life. Looking back at her time as a Yellow Jacket, Johnson said it’s been a great few year of high school.

“It’s a great school, it really is,” she said. “The teachers here are amazing and there are so many and loving, kind people around.”

Johnson was one of many T.J. students who got a look into future career paths during a career fair hosted inside the school’s gym Thursday afternoon. Inspired by her grandmother who works as a certified nursing assistant, Johnson said she wants to make a career out of caring for those who need help.