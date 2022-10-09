Oct. 9 Face of the Day: Dr. Michael K. Zlomke

Dr. Michael K. Zlomke is no stranger to Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital. He has practiced medicine there for the last 35 years, and is currently the Medical Director of the Jennie Edmundson Breast Health Center and Hereditary Cancer Risk Clinic.

Dr. Zlomke and his wife of 39 years, Mary, have two children. Son Harrison, 37, is a journeyman electrician. Daughter Lauren, 33, is a registered nurse. Added to the mix are, according to him, “three wonderful granddaughters that we spoil on a regular basis.”

Free time is spent hiking, running, gardening and playing hide-and-seek with said granddaughters. “I also brew beer and make sourdough bread, and enjoy experimenting in the kitchen with new recipes and ingredients. And about five years ago I started playing the guitar again after a 45-year hiatus,” Zlomke said.

“In addition, this summer I started a new chapter in my career. Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and Breast Health Center have opened a Hereditary Cancer Risk Clinic, which will assist women in determining their breast cancer risk based upon their personal and family history,” Dr. Zlomke added.

“We will assist women in figuring out their remaining lifetime breast cancer risk, and help them to understand that risk. We will be discussing medical management changes with them that could decrease their breast cancer risk or find a breast cancer at an earlier time than could be found with regular screening exams.”

“We will also assist patients in determining whether they qualify for genetic testing. Genetic testing can be performed to determine if the patient would have an increased cancer risk based upon their family history. In addition to breast cancer, we will be testing for genetic abnormalities (mutations) that could increase the patient’s risk of ovarian cancer, uterine cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, stomach cancer, melanoma, prostate cancer and kidney cancer.”

“Nothing would please me more than to have every patient diagnosed with a cancer undergo successful treatment and never have a problem with the cancer again because of our program,” he added. “I have always been amazed at the bravery that our cancer patients have shown throughout their ordeals. It is this bravery and their faith in us that continue to inspire me to provide the absolute best oncology care available to them.”

For more information on the Hereditary Cancer Risk Clinic, call the Breast Health Center at Jennie Edmundson Hospital at 712-396-4117, extension 2.