Oct. 9 Face of the Day: Dr. Pat Ahrens

Ahrens is married to his wife of 29 years, NatalieJean, and together they have two children. Their family would not be complete without their two Saint Bernards. In his free time, Ahrens enjoys cooking, listening to music and playing golf.

“I have been involved with Pink Out at Jennie Edmundson since it started. Each year, the hospital comes up with a theme and creates T-shirts to promote breast health awareness during the month of October. I am always impressed at how many providers and staff wear these shirts. They help increase awareness and show the community that Jennie is dedicated to the care of our patients,” Ahrens said. “That is important now more than ever during COVID-19. We want to remind our patients how important it is to be proactive of your healthcare. With all cancers the earlier it is detected the better chance for a favorable outcome. For this reason, awareness and screening mammograms are vitally important.”