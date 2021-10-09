Oct. 9 Face of the Day: Ella Hanson and Joe Romano

More Council Bluffs royalty was announced last week as Abraham Lincoln High School seniors Ella Hanson and Joe Romano were crowned homecoming queen and king.

Hanson, 17, was born and raised in Council Bluffs, and she attended College View Elementary School and Kirn Middle School before arriving at A.L. She enjoys being active outside the classroom, competing on the Lynx soccer squad and manning the color guard in the marching band. She said she didn’t have much time to celebrate after being crowned during A.L.’s varsity football game last Friday as she had to hustle onto the field to perform with the marching band. She said it hit her after she got home and watched videos her parents took of her and Romano.

“I was so surprised and I didn’t really know what to think at first,” she said. “But it was a really cool moment.”

Hanson said she’s enjoyed her time at Abraham Lincoln, and she’s ready to make even more great memories during her final year of high school. Inspired by her Spanish teacher, Tricia Suchsland, Hanson wants to go to college to become a Spanish instructor, herself.