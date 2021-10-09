Oct. 9 Face of the Day: Ella Hanson and Joe Romano

More Council Bluffs royalty was announced last week as Abraham Lincoln High School seniors Ella Hanson and Joe Romano were crowned homecoming queen and king.
Hanson, 17, was born and raised in Council Bluffs, and she attended College View Elementary School and Kirn Middle School before arriving at A.L. She enjoys being active outside the classroom, competing on the Lynx soccer squad and manning the color guard in the marching band. She said she didn’t have much time to celebrate after being crowned during A.L.’s varsity football game last Friday as she had to hustle onto the field to perform with the marching band. She said it hit her after she got home and watched videos her parents took of her and Romano.
“I was so surprised and I didn’t really know what to think at first,” she said. “But it was a really cool moment.”
Hanson said she’s enjoyed her time at Abraham Lincoln, and she’s ready to make even more great memories during her final year of high school. Inspired by her Spanish teacher, Tricia Suchsland, Hanson wants to go to college to become a Spanish instructor, herself.
Romano, 18, is also a Council Bluffs native. He’s a well-known guy at A.L., as he serves as the team manager for the Abraham Lincoln football team, boys basketball and baseball teams. He helps keep things going smoothly on the sidelines — managing equipment, providing water, hyping his team up and helping them out with whatever else they need. He said it’s been an honor being a part of Lynx athletics, and he’s going to cherish his final seasons this senior year. He’ll be continuing his work after high school, though, as he will be working as a team manager for Iowa Western Community College’s football team when he goes to school next fall.
Romano was just as honored last week when he was crowned 2021 homecoming king. He said he was “very proud and honored” to be given the title by his classmates. Like Hanson, he also had to get busy quickly after the coronation celebration to assist on the sidelines. He said it was an exciting moment, and he’s looking forward to many more this football season and beyond.
The rest of A.L.’s 2021 homecoming court included Paige Bracker, Abbi Dominguez, Baylie Girres, Jamison Gruber, Josh Dix, Emma Lee, Emma O’Neal, Terry Larkin, Tim McCarthy and Carson Schaa.