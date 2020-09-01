Sept. 1 Face of the Day: Arnie Christensen

Arnie Christensen is a volunteer extraordinaire at Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs. Christensen is a native of Underwood, and he grew up on his family’s farm. He graduated from Underwood High School in 1970, and after that he farmed with his dad and brother for about 20 years until he “couldn’t make it rain enough” to keep him going.
Putting his farm life behind him, Christensen then went to Iowa Western Community College to study in the school’s electronic engineering technology program. Upon graduating, he got a job working in the biomedical engineering department of Clarkson Hospital in Omaha, where he and his team built and repaired medical equipment.
After five or six years on that job, Christensen transitioned into a commercial sales job that he kept for about 20 years. Three years ago, Christensen and his wife of 43 years, Peg, sold their Underwood home to move to Council Bluffs. While he was remodeling up north, he said he made many trips to the Habitat or Humanity ReStore in town, where he met former Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs Executive Director Glennay Jundt. Being a hands-on man for most of his life, Christensen quickly got on board to volunteer with Habitat, and he’s been there ever since.
He does everything from demolition work to construction to site surveying, volunteer coordinating and more. He said it’s been an honor to be able to use his skills to benefit the organization and provide good, safe homes for families in need.
“It’s a great feeling,” he said. “What Habitat is doing here for the community is just amazing. It’s a great organization and I’m just happy to be able to be a part of it.”
Christensen and his wife have two grown children, Jason and Emily, and seven grandkids between them. They love spending time with them and Christensen enjoys spending time in the great outdoors, where he loves to fish, hunt and sometimes golf.
In other Habitat news, the Council Bluffs office is gearing up for its annual “Building a Foundation” fundraising drive, which takes place from Sept. 7-10. This year’s fundraiser will be held virtually, as the organization didn’t want to hold an in-person gala due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be an online auction that will run the duration of the event, ending at 8 p.m. on Sept. 10. In lieu of the live event admission sales, Habitat is selling raffle chances for $25 a piece, which also comes with the honorary title of Habitat Home Builder.
More information and the auction page can be found at bidpal.net/habitatcb, and event updates can be found on the organization’s Facebook page by searching @habitatcouncilbluffs or their website at habitatcb.org.
