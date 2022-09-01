Sept. 1 Face of the Day: Elizabeth Farrington

There’s a doctor in the house at Midlands Humane Society as Elizabeth Farrington was recently hired as the shelter’s in-house veterinarian.

Farrington grew up in Des Moines and attended Des Moines North High School, graduating in 2003. Following high school, she moved to Cyclone country to study animal science at Iowa State University. She earned her bachelor’s degree in 2007 and went into the Iowa State veterinary school right after. She finished that in 2011.

Farrington said that she not only grew up loving animals, but was also a “big science nerd,” which made animal science the perfect match for her career path.

“I like fixing things, learning about the body and how to make them better,” she said. “I love animals, and I want to make their health better.”

After college, Farrington externed with Nebraska Humane Society as they prepared to open their own spay and neuter clinic. Shortly after veterinary school, she took with a job with the shelter, where she stayed for about 11 years.

She’s gone from one humane society to another as she recently made the switch to Midlands here in Council Bluffs two months ago. Just as NHS did in Farrington’s early days, MHS is launching its own in-house medical program and she’s helping make it happen. Up until now, all the animals taken in by the shelter were “farmed out” to various vets and clinics for altering and other bigger medical procedures, which sometimes can result in a delay of care. Farrington said due to this, some animals get held up in the system between intake and the adoption floor, so her services will help expedite the process immensely at Midlands.

The shelter is partnered with Heartland Pet Hospital across the river in Bellevue, Nebraska, who allow Farrington to use their surgery suite for the shelter animals’ procedures. Farrington is a new face at the shelter, but she already knows that the Midlands family is one she’s going to enjoy.

“They’re great advocates for the animals here,” she said. “It’s a small, but mighty, team here. It doesn’t take a whole lot of people to get a lot of work done. I’m very excited to be a part of the team.”

Farrington is holding Meatball the cat, who certainly gets his namesake from his rotund figure. He just weighed in at 20 pounds, and Farrington said every ounce of him is filled with love. He’s a 6-year-old domestic shorthair who instantly loves on anyone who comes around. She can’t say the same for him and other cats, though, so potential owners should make him the only kitty in the household. Right now, all cats over 1 who have been at the shelter for more than a month are only $35 to adopt, including Meatball. Dogs that meet the same numbers are $50. This sale is ongoing as Midlands has a surplus of animals on the floor and waiting to get there. More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.