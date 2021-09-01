Sept. 1 Face of the Day: Gavin Andersen

Gavin Andersen is on the run these days as the beginning of the fall sports season continues for area high school athletes.

Andersen, 16, is a native of Council Bluffs. He attended Lewis Central Schools until the fourth grade, when he transferred just down the highway to Heartland Christian School.

He’s been there ever since, and he recently started his junior year of high school. Andersen said he’s enjoyed the environment at Heartland Christian over the years.

“It’s been a really good time,” he said. “Everyone here is just so close. Everyone knows your name and the teachers are great with the students. It’s easy to be friends with anyone here.”

Andersen has been busy the past few weeks gearing up for cross country season, which started last weekend for him. He was supposed to run in Logan yesterday, but the meet was pushed back due to wet conditions caused by the Tuesday morning storms.

Andersen is a multi-sport athlete, and he also competes in basketball and track, naturally running the longer events for his team. He said he loves being involved and he loves competing; and now that he’s an upperclassman he will have more opportunities to step up for the Eagles.