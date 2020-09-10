Sept. 10 Face of the Day: Jazmin Large

Jazmin Large said she wants to savor every moment during her last year of middle school.
Large, 13, is a Council Bluffs native, and she attended Walnut Grove and Franklin Elementary Schools before arriving at Wilson Middle School, where she recently started her eighth grade year. Looking back at her time as a Junior Yellow Jacket, Large said she still can’t believe that she’s already an eighth-grader.
“It’s crazy, I still don’t feel like I’m in eighth grade,” she said. “It feels like just yesterday I was a sixth-grader.”
She said her time at Wilson has been very pleasant, noting her kind teachers, good friends and memories made playing on the volleyball and soccer teams. She said the thought of moving on to Thomas Jefferson High School is both exciting and nervous for her. She’s ready for the next step, but wants to enjoy her last year at Wilson as much as she can.
This school year is different for many reasons, especially for Large as she is going to school at a new facility, the Council Bluffs Community School District’s Madison Campus next to Mall of the Bluffs, as Wilson undergoes a similar renovation project that Kirn Middle School went through last school year.
Large said she was pleasantly surprised about Madison Campus when she first arrived. She said the classrooms and amenties are great and it feels like a real place of learning. Large had a fun summer, taking an annual family trip to Wisconsin. She said they have family in New Lisbon, a small town northwest of Wisconsin Dells, and they love to get together to explore and play in the Dells.
She said the water parks are her favorite attraction, which there are plenty of in the area. But now the summer is behind her, and Large is focusing on having a great end to her middle school career.
