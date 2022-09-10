Sept. 10 Face of the Day: Richard Stehly

Richard Stehly served the community with the Council Bluffs Police Department for decades, and now in semi-retirement he finds himself serving in a different capacity.

Stehly grew up in St. Louis. He attended John F. Kennedy High School there, graduating in 1978. He then went on to St. Louis Community College, where he earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice. Following college, he worked around St. Louis before moving north up to Council Bluffs after getting a job with the city’s police department. Stehly has been here for the past 41 years, and he worked for the Council Bluffs Police Department for 37 of them. He said he worked in several roles over the years, and no matter what capacity he was serving in, he always enjoyed being there for the citizens of Council Bluffs. He said that aside from having to work on “some pretty serious crimes,” Stehly loved being a part of and overseeing his community.

“I really enjoyed it,” he said. “Helping people, working with the other guys. Overall, the work was pretty interesting.”

Stehly retired from the department in 2018. After his time in the force, he spent a lot of time with his wife, Alice, whom he met in Council Bluffs shortly after moving to the area; however, after a year or so he said he wasn’t quite ready to stop working. That’s when he became a part of the Southwest Iowa Transit Agency after the referral of a friend, and he’s been there ever since.

SWITA is a public transportation service meant for residents in Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties. Stehly said that just like with his job with the police department, he’s been able to meet all sorts of people while driving them around. He said it makes every day different, and he enjoys helping out those who may not have access to transportation otherwise.

Stehly has seemed to be doing well with his driving job, as he’s received some accolades the past two years. In 2021, Stehly was named SWITA’s Outstanding Driver of the Year. He is also the Driver of the Year Award recipient for 2022. He said there are many drivers deserving of those titles, but he is happy to be recognized.

Outside of work, Stehly and his wife spend a lot time with family. They have three kids, four grandchildren and one more grandchild due in October. It will be their first granddaughter, who they are excited to meet. Until then, he’ll be looking forward to getting the people of southwest Iowa safely to their destination.