Sept. 10 Face of the Day: Sydney Kolln

Sydney Kolln has an exciting future ahead of her, but she is living in the moment right now.

Kolln, 17, was born and raised in Council Bluffs and she’s been a student in the Council Bluffs Community School District for all of her education. She started at Hoover Elementary School, then Kirn Middle School before making her way to Abraham Lincoln High School, where she her senior year just began. She said it’s “very hard to believe” how quickly time has flown through her high school career.

“Talking with the uppclassmen, they tell you how fast things go by and it’s hard to believe them,” she said.

Despite how fast it’s gone by, Kolln said her high school experience has been great so far. She’s involved outside the classroom and has made many friends, those in her class and many older and younger than her. She said it’s been great meeting a diverse group of people while growing up. Kolln developed a love for journalism as a freshman, when she took an introductory class and immediately fell in love. She joined the yearbook staff later that year and has been on staff ever since.

She is co-editor-in-chief this year, and the skills she’s picked up over the years will help her guide her staff as they document the lives of the Lynx student body this school year.