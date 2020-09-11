Sept. 11 Face of the Day: Austin Schubert

Austin Schubert is one of many students in the county saying that “together we can” keep our schools and communities safe by wearing a face mask.
Schubert, 16, was born and raised in Council Bluffs. He attended Rue Elementary School and Wilson Middle School before making his way to Thomas Jefferson High School, where he recently started his junior year. Schubert is a dedicated athlete, competing on the Yellow Jackets’ basketball, football and track teams.
The Schubert name has been seen all over T.J. in recent years. His twin sisters, Allison and Allisa, were multi-sport athletes who both graduated in the summer. Allison is now at Grand View University in Des Moines and Alissa is at College of Saint Mary in Omaha, where both are playing basketball. Schubert’s little brother, Ashton, is a freshman at T.J. who is currently playing football and is going to choose between basketball and wrestling in the winter before running track in the spring.
Austin Schubert said the wait for football season was tougher than ever this year, as his track season was canceled over safety concerns during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Schubert said it’s a great feeling being back on the field, and he wants to keep it that way.
That’s why he chose to be a part of the “Together We Can” campaign, a partnership between county school districts, their communities and the Pottawattamie County Public Health Department promoting the benefits of wearing face coverings at school and throughout the community.
He said it’s important for people like him in a leadership position to set an example for his peers, and he wants his friends, fellow students and citizens to do their part to keep people safe, healthy and out there playing.
The Council Bluffs, Lewis Central, Treynor, Riverside, Tri-Center, AHSTW and Underwood school districts are all participating in the campaign.
Today is a big day for Schubert, as it is T.J.’s homecoming weekend and the Yellow Jackets’ football home opener against Sioux City North at Wickersham Stadium.
The junior quarterback said he’s excited to get back into action after a bye week, and he’s ready to do it under his home lights.
Schubert said he is looking forward to competing throughout the rest of his high school career, and he is hoping to be able to play basketball or football in college.
