Sept. 11 Face of the Day: Flurry

Flurry

Flurry the dog is looking for a strong woman in her life.

Flurry is a 3-year-old Australian shepherd mix who is currently in foster care in Ames. She’s living on a farm with dogs, cats, chickens and horses. She absolutely loves playing with other dogs and enjoys spending her days running around with her furry friends. Her foster mom says she is very slow to accept new people into her life, and she prefers women. She is very playful and outgoing, but becomes protective around strangers.

When she makes her way to Midlands Humane Society, Flurry will be best suited with a home with lots of space and hopefully a couple canine companions to play with. Jenny Jarrell, shelter manager at Midlands Humane Society, said they are always looking for homes open to foster animals that come through the shelter. Anyone interested in fostering can email Jarrell directly at jjarrell@midlandshumanesociety.org.

More information about fostering, volunteering and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Like their Facebook page to keep up with daily shelter news. The shelter can also be found @midlandshumane on Twitter and @midlandshumanesociety on Instagram.

