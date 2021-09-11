Sept. 11 Face of the Day: Sarah Julian

Sarah Julian is a student who enjoys giving back to her community.

Julian, 14, is a native of Council Bluffs and an eighth-grader at St. Albert Middle School. She was home-schooled until arriving at St. Albert Catholic Schools as a third-grader. Julian said she’s enjoyed her time as a member of the St. Albert family, and she’s looking forward to making memories during her final year of middle school.

“I really like the people here,” she said. “It’s just been an overall great experience so far.”

As the school year is just underway, she noted that things feel more normal than the past two due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now she’s focused on making the most of her eighth grade year.

She said she is both excited and nervous about taking the step up to high school next year, but she knows there will be many great opportunities over the next few years at St. Albert.

Outside the classroom, Julian enjoys volunteering out in the community as a member of the Southwest Iowa Leadership Academy. She said being in the academy has been a great opportunity to not just give back, but also learn about various career paths as she gets older.

The school year just started, but Julian knows it will fly by. She’s looking forward to making some great memories before she’s off to high school. Her eighth grade graduation will be extra special, too, as it falls on her birthday, May 25.

— Joe Shearer