Sept. 12 Face of the Day: Reyna the dog

Reyna the dog hopes to see lots of animal lovers turn out for Midlands Humane Society’s annual fundraising gala on Friday.

Reyna is a 10-month-old female border collie who is currently being fostered for the shelter. Shelter staff members say she needed some confidence and socialization help before being ready to find her forever home. She still needs some training, though, so potential owners need to prioritize this so Reyna can become the ultimate outdoor buddy.

Since she is in foster care, those who want to meet Reyna must call ahead to set up an appointment. Her adoption fee is $300, which includes altering, a microchip and age-appropriate vaccines.

In other shelter news, Midlands is gearing up for its annual fundraising gala on Sept. 17, which will be in-person this year after having to host the event virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will be held at its usual venue at the Mid-American Center.

Those who cannot make the event can remotely bid on auction items, donate money to Midlands and vote for the dog fashion show by texting “mhsgala” to 243-725 for registration.

Kori Nelson with Midlands said the staff is looking forward to a night of fun and raising money for the shelter.