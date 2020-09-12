Sept. 12 Face of the Day: Topeka the cat

With Topeka the cat‘s unique facial markings, he’d be the “purr-fect” frontman for your KISS cover band.
Topeka is a 4-year-old male domestic shorthair currently available for adoption at Midlands Humane Society. He was found as a stray in Neola and was brought to the shelter last month. He’s a very curious cat who loves exploring.
He’s definitely a talker, often giving his two cents to anyone passing by his kennel. He is also very affectionate, and he had a hard time letting go of a shoulder hug with a staff member yesterday afternoon.
And to top it all off, Topeka has distinct markings on his face, setting him apart from the crowd. His adoption fee is $75, and he’s hoping to find his forever home soon.
In other shelter news, Midlands is gearing up for its annual fundraising gala on Sept. 18. This year has been different, to say the least, and due to COVID-19 the shelter gala will be hosted virtually this time around.
Donna Dostal with the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation and Andrea Hoig with metroMAGAZINE will be the emcees of the live-streaming event, which will be recorded at the shelter from 7 to 7:45 p.m. Friday.
Midlands has more than 200 items available in the silent auction, which recently went live. People can register for the auction at the shelter’s website, and they can view and bid on items throughout the week until the event. People can also register by texting “mhsgala2020” to 243-725.
Kori Nelson, director of development and marketing at the shelter, said the live stream will feature animals available for adoption and recorded testimonials about Midlands from community members and leaders.
More information about fostering, volunteer and donation opportunities can be found at midlandshumanesociety.org or by calling 712-396-2270. Updates and other information can be found at the Midlands Facebook page.
