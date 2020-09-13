Sept. 13 Face of the Day: Shiloh Martinez

Shiloh Martinez has a bright future ahead of her, but she is focused on the here and now.
Martinez, 17, is a Council Bluffs native and a senior at Thomas Jefferson High School. She attended Franklin Elementary School and Wilson Middle School before arriving at T.J., where she just recently started her final year of high school. She said it’s hard to believe that she’s already a senior, saying her years as a Yellow Jacket have gone by way too fast.
“It doesn’t feel like my senior year,” she said. “I feel like I’m growing up too fast. I’m not quite ready to move on just yet.”
Martinez said she is going to take the time to take in as many positive experiences as she can before heading off to college. One of them was last night during the T.J. homecoming parade ahead of the Yellow Jackets’ varsity football game against Sioux City North.
As a member of the Thomas Jefferson student council, she helped organize the parade, as well as the week of homecoming activities and theme days at school leading up to last night. Tuesday was tie dye day, which brought out several bright, swirling wardrobes. “Where are you Wednesday” featured students dressed in camouflage. Thursday was twin day, and students were encouraged to dress alike. Friday was spirit day, which culminated in the parade from the school, down 25th Street and along Avenue G to Wickersham Stadium for the football game.
Martinez said it was a great week, although she is still upset that the students weren’t able to have a homecoming dance due to COVID-19 restrictions. She said it’s especially tough on seniors like her who could be missing out on many pinnacle moments in the school year as social distancing measures remain in place. Martinez has a love of helping others, and she wants to turn that passion into a career after college.
She specifically wants to become a heart surgeon. She said her grandfather once had a heart attack while driving, which helped inspire her decision. She said heart health is a major concern in this country and she wants to help keep people healthy and ticking. She is already taking general education courses at Iowa Western Community College, where she has a two-year, full-ride scholarship lined up.
After that, she wants to get into medical school at Iowa State University. But before she embarks on her future journey, Martinez is focusing on the present to make sure she finishes strong with the rest of her time at T.J.
