Sept. 13 Face of the Day: Steel

Steel is a 3-month-old male kitten who is new to the adoption floor at the shelter, 1020 Railroad Ave. He’s been sharing space fellow kittens Burnt Sienna and Golden Dust. This patina-colored kitten is looking for his forever home, and would love to grow into a cat alongside a loving family. His adoption fee is $150, which covers microchipping, altering and age-appropriate vaccines.

Oftentimes Midlands will fill up behind the scenes as small or injured animals are finally ready for the adoption floor. Kittens like Steel will need time before growing big enough for certain vaccines. That is when local foster homes answer the call. Jenny Jarrell, shelter manager at Midlands Humane Society, said they are always looking for homes open to foster animals that come through the shelter. Along with helping keep kennel space open at Midlands, fostering animals in a home setting for however many weeks needed will give these animals much-needed socialization that they can only get so much of at the shelter. It’s a win-win for all parties. Anyone interested in fostering can email Jarrell directly at jjarrell@midlandshumanesociety.org for more information.